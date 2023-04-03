GCBL Releases First Quarter Progress Report As It Re-ignites Young Business Leaders Program 

The Global Chamber of Business Leaders (GCBL) has released its First Quarter Report for 2023, informing its Executives and Members around the world about the progress it has made so far this year.

Signing the Report, which was released on March 29th, was the Chairman of GCBL, Mr. Dejan Stancer. The three-page Report highlights, among other things, efforts being made by GCBL to form a merger.

According to the Report, the GCBL was undertaking a number of resolute initiatives in its ongoing efforts to be a fully operational, strong global organization, and as part of the thrust to bolster its global position, has taken steps to restructure and re-ignite its Young Business Leaders Program (YBLP).

The Report further indicated that the Management of YBLP has been put in the hands of two young but highly accomplished Executives of the GCBL, namely Nigel Scicluna and Jus Javornik, who will serve as Senior Advisors and Co-Chairs of the YBLP. The GCBL’s unwavering commitment towards the development and empowerment of young people around the world is evident and promises diligence in moving forward with creative and focused initiatives. “I ask you to support the operation of YBLP and think about whether you know any young person who could co-shape the micro and macro cosmos, and recommend them to us for appointment to the position of YBLP Delegate,” Chairman Stancer urged GCBL Executives and Members.

The GCBL will soon unveil the ‘World Best Future Leaders’ project with the initiative expected to operate within the framework of the Young Business Leaders Program. The Report says that this project “is about offering as many young people from all over the world as possible to join a global and multinational project for a symbolic minimum membership fee (just a few dollars a year), with which we want to encourage cooperation between young people, connection, and empathy, so we want to offer young people all possible support and actively involve them in economic and political currents already today so that the world will get new, better, more empathetic and cooperative leaders with them tomorrow.” Mr. Stancer once again encouraged GCBL Executives and Members to equally support the ‘World Best Future Leaders’ initiative.

Meanwhile, GCBL has extended an invitation to business executives, companies and leaders of organizations around the world to join the Chamber.

About The GCBL

The Global Chamber of Business Leaders is a coalition of governmental leaders, CEOs and executives, entrepreneurs, investors and business and industry leaders who share a common vision: the sustainable well-being and growth of business in a disruptive and ever-evolving global economy.

Global Chamber of Business Leaders prioritizes activities that align with the UN-declared Decade of Action, promoting the importance of the inclusion of the Sustainable Development Goals in the business models of the future, allowing our partners, members, and participants to prepare their businesses to be vanguards of the future.

The GCBL fosters a vibrant and interconnected business community, encouraging resiliency, growth and market expansion in a progressive business environment where collaboration spurs growth; education enhances the ability and promotes opportunity; and advocacy influences authority.