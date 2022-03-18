GCF Marks Ghana Culture Day With Symposium

Mark Okraku Mantey

The Ghana Culture Forum (GCF) has held a series of events, including a symposium, to mark the 11th edition of the annual Ghana Culture Day celebration at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre for Excellence in Accra.

Since its inception in 2012, the celebration has remained a flagship event of GCF; an advocacy platform consisting of the widest scope of cultural practitioners, activists and organisations. Present at the symposium were some high-level dignitaries and cultural luminaries including the former Second Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur, Mrs. Ama Serwah Nerquaye-Tetteh, Secretary-General – Ghana National Commission for UNESCO, and Mr. Akunu Dake, former Co-convener of the Ghana Culture Forum.

Speakers at the symposium were Madam Janet Edna Nyame, Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, Mr. Abdourahamane Diallo, UNESCO country representative for Ghana, among others.

The welcome address was delivered on behalf of the Chairperson of GCF, Mr. Asare Konadu Yamoah by the General Secretary of GCF, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong. In his address, he called on the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to lead discussions in defining and drawing up the architecture of the culture and creative industry.

Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, who also spoke at the ceremony, said culture is one thing that must not be screened by political lenses, as it has remained a unifier that mends the patches of political divides.

He indicated that the current leadership at the ministry intends to make tourism the number one contributor to Ghana’s GDP. He recounted the successes of the Year of Return initiative as feasibility for the vision. He also noted that the film domain is one of the tools their leadership hopes to use to drive its vision.

Speaking on the theme for the celebration, “Strengthening the Cultural and Creative Industry for Socio-Economic Development,” Mr. Mike Amon-Kwafo, former Director of Television at Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), noted that we cannot stay on the same old trajectory of socio-economic uncertainty and speculation. He remarked that the way out of this will include conscientisation within the ambit of our constitution, alongside building bridges of cultural awareness.