CIMG Releases Maiden Professional Exams Results

THE CHARTERED Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has announced results of the Institute’s maiden professional marketing qualification (PMQ) examinations, held in the December 2021 exam window.

Altogether, 91 candidates from two of the existing 10 Accredited Study Centres (ASCs), namely, the Ghana School of Marketing and the University of Professional Studies, Accra, wrote the maiden examinations.

It will be recalled that the CIMG, in April 2021, unveiled Ghana’s first-ever Professional Marketing Qualifications at a colourful ceremony held at the plush auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) campus, which attracted over 200 guests physically with more than 300 virtual audience.

From the 11 courses mounted, a high pass rate was achieved in 8 while low pass rates were realised in the other three.

The CIMG said it has noticed, with some disappointment that the poor performing areas were at the foundation stage, affecting mainly Fundamentals of Marketing and Buyer Behaviour at the entry level (Pathway 1) with an average pass rate of a mere 16%. Performance in Sales and Sales Management, also a foundation stage course at Pathway 3, was equally relatively bad, with only 22% pass rate.

With the exception of these, performances for the remaining 8 courses were very impressive, considering that this was the maiden exams with no past questions, no chief examiners report, among other things. The average pass rate of these 8 courses was a remarkable 82%, comprising one (1) paper at Pathway 2, three (3) papers at Pathway 3 and four (4) papers at Pathway 5,”.

It further indicated that CIMG’s standards and expectations from the ASCs will continue to be under serious and constant scrutiny as part of the Institute’s periodic audit and assessment of centres. This, it indicated, serves as a signal to all ASCs to examine the level of preparedness of prospective students for the foundation courses before enrolment; as such candidates form the bedrock upon which excellent professional Marketers will be developed.

“We will continuously engage all centres to collectively agree on measures to fine-tune the mode of delivery and the calibre of Tutors selected for these programmes”, emphasised Dr Kasser Tee, President of CIMG.

CIMG’s Chief Examiner for the PMQ, Dr. Francis Mensah Sasraku stated that the results were analysed using the minimum performance range, which indicates whether at least 50% of candidates passed the paper or not.