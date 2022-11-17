GCUC Matriculates Over 1,450 Students

Prof Anthony Apeke Adimado

THE GARDEN City University of College (GCUC) in Kumasi has formally welcomed 1,450 students to the university at a matriculation ceremony held at the weekend, with a call on the students not to allow peer pressure to distract their academic goal.

President of GCUC, Emeritus Professor Anthony Apeke Adimado, who made the call, said such influences could be counterproductive, noting that the freedom offered by university life could easily make students fall prey to peer pressure.

He urged the fresh students to remain focused on their academic work, asserting, “It is your level of commitment to your academic work that will determine the degree and level of your performance in all your assessments and examinations at the end of each semester.”

Prof. Adimado entreated the students to adhere to the rules and regulations governing the university, while on campus, and asked them to read the guidelines that were contained in the Students Information Handbook.

“These rules are not just cosmetic designs; they are meant to be obeyed. There are sanctions for violating them with a view to enforcing discipline in the system,” he stated.

According to him, the university had put in place machinery and facilities to make life comfortable for all students, hoping that the students would take advantage of the serene environment to enhance their learning.

“The only dignifying road to success is oneness of purpose, honesty, and hard work. Should you take that course, I assure you that you will reap the fruits through awards and garlands at the appropriate time. Our joy and pride as parents and teachers alike, is your success,” Prof. Adimado stated.

The matriculation took place in-person and virtually at all the learning centres of the university throughout the country.

By Ernest Kofi Adu