Four Kids Rescued From Prostitution At Sogakope

Some of the kids, their parents and officials of ENA

FOUR VICTIMS who were trafficked to Sogakope in the South Tongu District in the Volta Region to engage in sexual activities, were recently rescued by Engage Now Africa, a non-governmental organisation.

The victims, aged between 13 and 14 years, were identified as Mawufemor, Regina, Abigail, and Peace.

They were subjected to child labour and sexual exploitation after suspects took them from their parents under the guise of sending them to school.

The NGO, in collaboration with other security agencies, managed to rescue the trafficked victims at their hideouts when they had information through an informant.

The victims have since been reunited with their parents.

The NGO also provided some resources for their parents to cater to them through its Sustainable Livelihood Support.

The Director of Operations for Engage Now Africa (ENA) who doubles as Director of End Modern Slavery (EMS), Afasi Komla, confirmed that the victims have been going to the Sogakope Circuit Court to seek justice but to no avail because, the suspect’s father, one of the rich men in the town, has allegedly been obstructing justice.

According to him, his outfit, through ENA, provided medical reports of the victims and other necessary documents which helped the court to find suspect Victor Kennedy guilty. He was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment on Friday.

Mr. Afasi has called on the government to include medical examinations for sexual exploitation and defilement victims since most of them could not afford the cost involved.

Coordinator for ENA, Lydia Ohenewah, expressed worry about the situation and warned members of the public who engaged in child trafficking to desist from the practice since it was against the law.

The victim’s family has expressed gratitude to ENA for its gesture.

BY Daniel Bampoe