Anas’ ‘Galamsey Economy’ Disappoints Viewers

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

‘GALAMSEY ECONOMY’, the latest investigative documentary by ace journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, struck a sour note for some viewers who traveled Monday to the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) for the first premiere showed.

The 25-minute debut, featuring Tiger Eye operators posing as supposed businessmen from the United Arab Emirates, and the sacked Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, received about 1000 patrons in the hall for the show which was premiered at 5:00 pm and 8:00pm.

In an interview with DAILY GUIDE, some of the patrons said they expected to see something different from what had already been advertised earlier in the day by the Tiger Eye team.

According to them, the name ‘Galamsey Economy’ gave them the impression that something related to the illegal mining activity, which is popularly known as galamsey, would be covered by the documentary.

One of them said “I am disappointed by this documentary; is that all to it? We have seen this on Facebook about what has happened and for that matter, I am disappointed.”

Other individuals also said though the President had sacked the minister, a lot more needed to be uncovered.

One journalist interviewed also said the investigations could have gone beyond what was captured in the video.

Late undercover journalist, Ahmed Suale, was said to be the brain behind the documentary.

President of Imani Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe speaking in an interview on ‘Joy Super Morning Show’ on Tuesday said he wasn’t surprised to see a government appointee involved in the expose but Anas had to answer a lot more questions as the lawyer and the chief he copiously disclosed, were part of the expose and were missing in the documentary.

Meanwhile, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, Executive Assistant and Head of Social Media, Office of the President, in a Facebook post stated “I am so so disappointed in my brother and mentor Abdul Malik Kweku Baako. Anas Aremeyaw Anas. was my classmate at secondary School and still a good friend of mine. Recording people and editing the recording with your voice to suit your story is nothing but sheer wickedness and evil. He did it to Kwasi Nyantakyi and the nation looked on. All I can say is that we are all in the hands of God.”

BY Ebenezer K. Amponsah