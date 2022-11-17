GSS Covers Over 50% SDG Indicators

Members of team present at the event

GOVERNMENT STATISTICIAN Prof. Samuel K. Annim has revealed that the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has successfully covered more than 50 per cent of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) indicators for the country.

The indicators, which serve as measurements for countries to aid in achieving the SDGs, are 231 in total and Ghana has completed 127 as of November 2022.

The GSS boss hopes that with the constant progress made in the country, 130 indicators should be covered by the end of the year.

Prof. Annim revealed this at the celebration of the 2022 African Statistical Day in Accra themed, “Strengthening data systems by modernising the production and use of agricultural statistics: informing policies with a view to improving resilience in agriculture, nutrition, and food security in Africa.”

The event also saw the launch of the National Reporting Platform, a website that will serve as a key source of information with regards to the country’s progress in achieving the SDGs by 2030.

Member of the Data and Resource Centre, Cyrus Kwasi Darpoh, who took participants through the new portal, said the data uploaded unto the website gives substantive breakdown on the number of indicators the country has been able to achieve and how those achievements were made.

Head of Social and Demographic Statistics at the Ghana Statistical Service, Omar Seidu, also shared the National Reporting Platform, a requirement for members of the United Nations.

He stated that Ghana’s ability to create one would help it accurately monitor progress being made towards achieving all the SDGs.

“Our ability to have the National Reporting Platform and the stock of data we have on it will give Ghana a good standing in terms of the countries that have made strides in making data openly available to the public,” he said. “The website can be accessed at https://sdgs-ghana.github.io”

BY Abigail Adeyemi