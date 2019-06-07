Gender Dynamism Debate: Female Ministers Thank Nana For Waking Up Women

Hajia Alima Mahama, Ursula Owusu Ekuful and Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

President Akufo-Addo has received strong backing from female appointees under his administration over his gender dynamism comments to women.

The President at a recent conference in Canada suggested that not enough movement is being made by women to take up key positions in governance; and that although 30 per cent of his cabinet are women, they are not seeing enough dynamism and activism from the women.

But the comment has received criticism by the opposition NDC and some women activists who feel the President presented a negative picture about women.

At a news briefing in Accra some female appointees of the Akufo-Addo administration jumped to the defence of the President and thanked him for speaking out to challenge women to take up bigger opportunities.

Minister for Local government and rural development Hajia Alima Mahama said ”President Akufo-Addo did no wrong because he was calling on women to use their agency to amplify their voice in decision making positions.

She said the President had championed and exhibited much commitment in empowering women.

”He has worked to ensure women are involved in major decision platform. But It is about time women push their numbers with their agenda” she said.

The Minister for Communications Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful said some former appointees under the previous NDC government criticising the President were been hypocritical on the matter.

”The President has challenged us and we should take up that challenge. We thank him for waking us up to do more as women” said the Ablekuma West MP.

On her part, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Intergration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway said those criticising the President were only trying hard to score political points and must be ignored.

She praised the President for working with more female appointees under his administration who are helping to fulfill his agenda of creating prosperity and equal opportunity for all.

Also present at the briefing was the deputy minister for Information Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei and the National Cordinator at the 1D1F Secretariat, Ms Gifty Ohene Konadu.