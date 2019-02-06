Gender Ministry Champions Cyber Safety

Dignitaries and a section of the participants at the event

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, in partnership with other stakeholders, has marked the ‘Safer Internet Day’ with a call on parents and caregivers to increase the supervision of their children when they are using the Internet.

Themed: “Together for a Better Internet”, the Day was to highlight the positive uses of the Internet as well as explore the role of the public in helping create a better and safer online community for all.

About 11.9 per cent of women and 29.35 per cent of men use the Internet as indicated by the multiple indicator cluster survey 2017/2018. In addition, a study by UNICEF shows that eight in 10 children and adults access the Internet from home mostly on mobile phones and six in 10 children face some form of barriers in accessing the Internet.

On the other hand, seven in 10 children use the Internet for learning. However, the study showed that only two in 10 children use safety options seen and Facebook is the most visited platform.

Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Gifty Twum Ampofo, speaking at a day’s event to sensitize senior high school students on the dangers the Internet poses, said the above data points to the urgent need for measures to help protect children when they use the Internet.

“The ministry is currently leading the process towards the total overhaul of child-related legislation in the country. The purpose is to identify through consultative process with relevant stakeholders, the legislative gaps in the law relating to children,” she said.

Deputy Minister for Communications, Vincent Odotei Sowah, said in addition to the Safer Internet Day, his ministry which oversees the National Cyber Security Centre has transformed the National Cyber Security Awareness from a week to a month.

He said it formed part of activities to build the capacities of the young ones on cyber hygiene practices. He further reiterated the effort government was putting in to ensure the necessary legislation and measures are in place to give Ghanaians the confidence to use the Internet.

National Cyber Security Advisor Albert Antwi-Boasiako said cyber security is currently impacting on all aspects of the economy including our social life.

He said the safety of children on the Internet is one of the critical areas of concern when it comes to Internet security.

Mr. Antwi-Boasiako therefore observed that the awareness creation would ensure children are able to use the Internet more responsibly through education.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri