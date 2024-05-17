Peace Council, Daily Guide Network Strengthen Collaboration

A group picture of members of the National Peace Council and Daily Guide Network management

The National Peace Council governing board has paid a curtsey call on the management of Daily Guide Network to strengthen its relationship and explore further grounds for collaboration towards sustaining peace in the country.

The delegation, led by the Executive Secretary, George Amoh also discussed matters relating to the 2024 general elections and beyond; touching on areas of mutual interests including facilitating and developing mechanisms for conflict prevention, management and resolution.

The conversation also centered around the importance of mechanisms for managing conflicts, media responsibility, tolerance, blending cultures, and promoting peace in Ghana.

A member of the Council, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu emphasised the mandate of the National Peace Council, indicating that as an institution underpinned by law, it was necessary to establish mechanisms for managing and resolving conflicts, and reaching out to the youth through radio and TV programmes to promote peace and counter hate speech.

He commended Daily Guide Network for abiding by the ethical standards in carrying out their duty as a media organisation.

He, however, noted that the polarization of the media, including social media, has given room for hate speech which has contributed largely to the country losing its position as the most peaceful country in West Africa.

Executive Secretary of the Council, George Amoh, also highlighted the importance of promoting diversity and cohesion in Ghanaian media, while checking misinformation and promoting collaboration with the media for a prosperous country.

He emphasised the importance of the country’s diversity and the need to accept and respect different political views.

News Editor of Daily Guide Newspaper, Alhaji A.R Gomda acknowledged the critical role of the media in sustaining peace in the country, adding that the organisation thus works under strict journalistic ethics.

He shared in the concerns raised by the Peace Council members and called for media literacy education to combat misinformation.

Editor of Daily Guide, Jamila Akweley Okertchiri, expressed her appreciation for the visit and assured that the organisation would continue to work towards sustaining the peace in the country, especially ahead of December polls.

She said the doors of the organisation which now includes radio and TV stations; Guide Radio and DGN respectively, are open for partnership to promote diversity and cohesion in the country.

Present at the meeting were National Peace Council member Numo Blafo Akotia Omatsu III, and Daily Guide’s Senior Reporter, Gibril Abdul Razak as well as some staff of the two organisations.

A Daily Guide Report