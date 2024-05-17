Ex-Second Lady Robber Denied Bail

Ex-Second Lady Matilda Yaaba Amissah-Arthur

The man accused of allegedly robbing several individuals, including former Second Lady, Matilda Yaaba Amissah-Arthur, wife of late Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, has been denied bail.

This was after a High Court in Accra held that it was not convinced Yahuza Osumanu, would avail himself for the trial if granted bail, given the gravity of the allegations against him.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, the presiding judge, yesterday dismissed a bail application filed by his lawyer and extended the remand of the accused who is in prison custody.

The lone robber who had been on the radar of the police for a series of robberies at Tesano, Airport Residential Area, Ridge and Cantonment, all in Accra, was arrested on December 13, 2023, following coordinated police efforts.

Court documents say his modus operandi includes targeting wealthy individuals whose homes he breaks into and robs them at gun point.

The accused, according to court documents, entered the home of the former Second Lady on December 5, 2023, wielding a gun and threatened to kill her if she did not comply with his instructions.

Yahuza Osumanu is accused of assaulting Mrs. Amissah-Arthur by strangling her and hitting her head repeatedly on the ground whiles demanding for more booty, leading her to lose consciousness momentarily.

He has been charged with 22 counts of robbery and four counts of money laundering, and he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

He is accused of successfully robbing his five victims of jewelries, including Rolex watches, Cartier watches, gold watches, among others, all totaling $236,000.00 and GH¢25,000.00.

Bail Application

His lawyer, Paul Asibi Abrariga, in moving the bail application yesterday indicated that the accused is not a flight risk and would avail himself for the trial if granted bail.

He told the court not to place much emphasis on the brief facts filed by the prosecution as well as the alleged confession by accused when he was arrested as the admissibility of that confession is subject to a trial.

He indicated that the accused has no motivation, incentive or power to decide not to appear before the court which would set conditions to compel him to appear for the trial if granted bail.

Mr. Abariga added that accused will not interfere with any investigations or witnesses when granted bail.

Opposition

The application was opposed by Amanda Awadey, a State Attorney who said the accused is a flight risk and considering the evidence the prosecution has against him, he would abscond if granted bail.

She said “there is overwhelming evidence in support of our case against the applicant. The applicant upon his arrest confessed to robbing the victims and various robbery scenes and he further identified himself in a CCTV photograph from various scenes.

Decision

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo in her decision said the accused has been charged with 26 counts of robbery and other offences and an application for bail in serious offenses should be taken as a serious business having in mind the interest of society.

“I am of the considered opinion that looking at the nature of the accusations against the accused and the nature of evidence…. I am inclined to believe that he will not avail himself to stand trial when granted bail. At best the initial stages he can appear in court but when the trial proceeds that is where he will jump bail,” the judge held.

Justice Marfo assured an expeditious trial and ordered that the accused should remain in custody unless there appears to be a delay from the prosecution.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak