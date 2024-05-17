2 Jailed For Attempted Cocoa Beans Smuggling

One of the convicts sentenced by the court, displaying the cocoa beans

TWO PERSONS, a driver and a teacher have been handed jail term and fines by the Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court in separate incidents involving attempted smuggling of cocoa beans to neighbouring Togo.

The latest convictions mark yet another success in the crackdown in activities of syndicates engaged in smuggling of Ghana’s cocoa to neighbouring countries.

The suspects were accosted by the Anti-Cocoa Smuggling Taskforce during routine operations last week around ‘Mame Water’ in the Eastern Region, whilst attempting to transport the smuggled beans to the neighbouring country.

The first accused person, Abraham Benning Donkor 38, a driver, was handed a five-year jail sentence with hard labour on one count of unauthorized Purchasing of Cocoa Beans contrary to Section 4 (1) of the Ghana Cocoa Board Act.

He was additional fined of 250 penalty units (GH₵3,000.00) for two counts of attempting to Export Cocoa Beans which has not been Inspected, Graded and Sealed by an Inspector of Cocoa contrary to Section 3 of Cocoa Industry Regulations Act 1968 (NLCD 278).

George Ametekpor a teacher, was also sentenced to a fine of GH¢3,000.00, after being found guilty on two counts of attempting to export cocoa beans which has not been inspected, graded and sealed by Inspector of Cocoa and attempt to smuggle and export cocoa beans contrary to section 317(g) of the Criminal Offences Act 29/60.

The convicts pleaded guilty to all the charges and were convicted on their own pleas by the Court presided over by His Honour Kwesi Abaiddu Apiate.

According to the facts of the case, the Anti-Smuggling Taskforce on Thursday, May 9, 2024 intercepted Abraham’s vehicle at Mame Water just after crossing the Adomi Bridge with the five (5) bags of cocoa.

Upon interrogation, the convict admitted ownership and revealed that he loaded the goods from Agbogbloshie Yam Market and was heading to Dzinidzini in the Oti Region.

On Friday, May, 10, 2024, the team again intercepted another vehicle loaded with four bags of cocoa at the same location at about 3:15am.

Upon questioning, George Ametekpor, admitted ownership but said he was contracted by someone to transport the cocoa beans from Kpong to someone in Juapong.

However, when the alleged owner was reached on the phone, he promised to follow up but never showed up.

George was subsequently arraigned before the court where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced accordingly.

The court also ordered that the cocoa beans should be confiscated and handed to authorities at Ghana Cocoa Board.

