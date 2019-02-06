Nzema East Fights Open Defecation

The toilet facility

As part of efforts to help win the fight against open defecation in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, a modern toilet facility has been built for the residents of Bankyim in the municipality.

The 12-seater facility is a bio-digesta one and replaces a worn-out toilet facility which was in the area.

It was undertaken jointly by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Catherine Abelema Afeku and the Axim Landing Beach Committee.

Commissioning the project, the MP who doubles as the Tourism Minister, stated that it was critical to construct the place of convenience for the residents in order to maintain a high level of sanitation and hygiene.

She noted that the project was also in line with government’s policy of developing tourist destinations across the country.

She expressed the hope that the facility would tackle the longstanding problem of indiscriminate defecation and significantly improve the health and sanitation issues of the residents of the Bankyim community.

According to her it was undeniable that the facility had come at an opportune time as sanitation remained one of her ministry’s top priorities especially in the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency which is becoming a tourism hot spot.

Madam Afeku expressed gratitude to the members of the Axim Landing Beach Committee for the initiative which had contributed to the development of the municipality.

She assured the people that government would bring more development projects to their doorsteps, and appealed to them to continue to support the government of the New Patriotic Party.

The MP used the occasion to also inaugurate a modern Community shed at Kokoado in the constituency and cut the sod for the construction of another one for the people of Bankyim.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Frank Okpeyen, entreated the residents to always ensure that the facility was kept clean.

He admonished them to desist from open defecation and called on the residents to work towards acquiring personal toilets in their homes, particularly those who have started building afresh in the municipality.

The chiefs, elders and the entire members of the community could not hide their happiness and openly showered praises on Catherine Afeku as they asked for more projects and God’s blessings for her.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Axim