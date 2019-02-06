Sustain Dagbon Peace – UN

Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama

The United Nations has entreated the people of Dagbon to sustain the peace currently blowing in the traditional area after years of conflict.

Dagbon has been plagued with pockets of conflicts in over a decade following the assassination of the overlord Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II in 2002. A committee of eminent chiefs led by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II mediated to pave the way for the enskinment of the new Yaa-Naa.

Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama was outdoored as the Overlord of Dagbon on Friday, 25 January 2019.

“The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana and the United Nations Office for West Africa and Sahel (UNOWAS) join in congratulating the people of Dagbon and Ghanaians at large, for the milestone achievement of restoring peace in Dagbon after decades of conflict,” a statement said.

It added: “This achievement demonstrated Ghana’s capacity to resolve local level conflicts by government authorities and the acclaimed national peace architecture. It is also a clear indication that through dialogue and nonviolent means, Ghana’s well-regarded democracy in Africa can be further enhanced.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development explicitly recognizes that we cannot eradicate poverty and sustain development without tackling conflict and insecurity.

“Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16, specifically commits UN member States to “promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all, and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.” Understanding this inextricable synergy between sustaining peace and promoting development, UNDP and UNOWAS have followed closely and supported peacebuilding efforts in Ghana, including in Dagbon.”

The UN also acknowledged and commended stakeholders such as President Akufo-Addo, the Asantehene and his committee of eminent chiefs who mediated in the peace process and past governments “for their commitment, perseverance, and tireless efforts in building peace and enhancing stability in Ghana.”

“Peacebuilding is a long-term undertaking. The restoration of peace in Dagbon removes a formidable obstacle to social cohesion and local stability and offers a unique opportunity to harness the full potentials of the kingdom for the benefit of the people of Dagbon and Ghana.

“As such we urge all stakeholders to continue the dialogue and consensus building to consolidate and sustain peace in Dagbon. We remain committed to facilitating continued efforts to further strengthen institutions for peace and conflict resolution and thus ensure the achievement of the SDGs.

“To the people of Dagbon, we offer our heartfelt congratulations and commend your dedication and yearnings for peace,” the statement noted.

–Starrfmonline