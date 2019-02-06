‘Wee’ Prison Officer Granted Bail

Tamale Prisons

The Tamale High Court has granted bail in the sum of GH₵2,000 with two sureties to a prison officer who was arrested with dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana.

The court also directed that the two sureties must be government workers with salaries not less than GH₵2,000.00.

The accused person CPL Sackey Emmanuel Kwabena is expected to reappear in court on February 26, 2019.

The accused person, who was with the Tamale Central Prisons, was arrested for allegedly supplying inmates with ‘wee.’

DAILY GUIDE gathered that CPL. Sackey was arrested by ASP Francis Weigam and Chief Officer Gilbert Guru of same outfit with nine wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be India Hemp.

The suspect was spotted with a hand bag in the prison and a search conducted revealed the dried leaves.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale