General Arts Student Tops In Engineering At KNUST

Otuo Serebour Opoku-Ware, who studied General Arts at Opoku Ware Senior High School, has emerged as the best graduating student (valedictorian) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s (KNUST) 2025 College of Engineering graduating class.

A Facebook post and information from KNUST indicated that Otuo Serebour Opoku-Ware, who graduated with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 86.75, attended Gilead Academy for his basic education and continued at Opoku-Ware School in the Ashanti Region.

At Opoku-Ware School (OWASS), he studied General Arts, with electives in Economics, Geography, Government, and Elective Mathematics, and obtained seven A’s and a B2 in his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Otuo Serebour, in an interview with VOK Live, said he had a dream of becoming a Civil Engineer despite pursuing General Arts programme in Senior High School and, therefore, went further to study Physics part-time to meet the requirement for an Engineering degree at KNUST.

He applied to KNUST, where he was admitted to the College of Engineering and consistently ranked at the top of his class from the first year through to the final year, and eventually emerged as the overall best student of the College of Engineering.

He said, “After my first year. I started realising my potential, why am I doing General Arts, what do I really want to accomplish, I never thought of being a lawyer so why am I here, I remember going back to tell my mum that I wanted to start Senior High School again. I eventually entered the College of Engineering with a General Arts background.”

“Competing with students who had about three years of Science experience, some representing their schools in the National Science and Maths Quiz was intimidating. My goal when I entered KNUST’s Engineering programme was to obtain a First Class, but I later realised I could even do more, and I went for it,” he stated.

Sources reveal that over his four-year programme, he took 60 courses (151 credit hours) got 57 A’s and 3 B’s, with a straight-A record in his first, second, and final years at KNUST.

According to him, though he worked hard to achieve that feat, he was not only focused on his academics but also participated in extracurricular activities on campus, including serving as Chair of the Trade and Technology Committee and as a member of the Academic Executive Board of the Civil Engineering Students’ Association.

Otuo Serebour fulfilled his ambition by earning First Class in Bsc. Civil Engineering and graduating as the overall best student of the College of Engineering at KNUST.

