PRINPAG Lauds Govt Over Media Fund Proposal

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has expressed its profound appreciation to the Government of Ghana for its bold proposal to establish a National Media Fund.

This initiative comes at a pivotal moment when the media industry is grappling with escalating operational costs, dwindling advertising revenue, limited access to training opportunities, and growing sustainability challenges—particularly among smaller and privately owned media organisations.

These pressing constraints pose a significant threat to media independence, vibrancy, and long-term viability, making the establishment of the Fund both timely and essential.

PRINPAG acknowledged President John Dramani Mahama for his thoughtfulness and longstanding commitment to media development, saying, “We recall that he first introduced the concept of a national media support mechanism during his first term in office, although its objectives could not be fully realised before the conclusion of that administration in 2016.

“His renewed leadership and demonstrated dedication to national progress give us confidence that the vision he once championed for media advancement will now be realised. PRINPAG remains hopeful that this new effort to activate and implement the Media Development Fund will come to fruition.”

While welcoming the proposal, PRINPAG urged the government to expedite the processes toward the establishment and operationalisation of the Fund, to ensure timely support for journalists and media institutions across the country.

To guarantee transparency, independence, and effective administration, PRINPAG proposed that the Media Development Fund be anchored on strong governance structures. These should include a dedicated Secretariat, a Fund Administrator, and an Independent Board of competent and experienced individuals to ensure professional management of the Fund.

PRINPAG also called on media stakeholders, development partners, civil society organisations, the private sector, and the general public to support this initiative and rally behind efforts to strengthen Ghana’s media ecosystem. A resilient and independent media remains critical to deepening democracy, enhancing accountability, and advancing national development, it added.

PRINPAG reaffirmed its commitment to working with the government and all stakeholders to build a free, vibrant, and sustainable media environment in Ghana.