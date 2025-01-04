General Oppong-Peprah Grabs First-Ever 4-Star General Promotion

In a groundbreaking move, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has promoted Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah to the rank of 4-Star General, a distinction never before achieved in the GAF’s history.

This historic promotion, announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Ghana’s military leadership structure.

The promotion is part of the GAF’s ongoing expansion, which includes the creation of new commands.

As the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Oppong-Peprah’s elevation in rank is necessary to effectively oversee the growing responsibilities of the military.

Traditionally, the GAF’s leadership has been held by a 3-star Lieutenant General, making General Oppong-Peprah’s advancement a significant departure from the norm.

A Career Spanning Decades

General Oppong-Peprah’s journey to becoming Ghana’s first 4-Star General is a testament to his dedication and service to the country.

Commissioned into the GAF in 1986, he has held various appointments, including Aide-de-Camp to the Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of the Defence Staff, Operations/Training Officer, and Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Regiment.

His international experience is equally impressive, having served as Humanitarian Officer with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Rwanda and Military Observer with the United Nations Aouzou Strip Observer Group in Libya/Chad.

