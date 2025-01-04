Mahama To Revamp Kantamanto Market

The recent Kantamanto market fire, which claimed one life and destroyed thousands of businesses, has sparked a renewed commitment from President-elect John Mahama to enhance Ghana’s market infrastructure.

According to Joyce Mogtari Bawah, special aide and spokesperson for Mahama’s campaign, the incoming administration will prioritize the market enhancement project, with a focus on sustainability and disaster prevention.

“He [John Mahama] has assured us that the market enhancement project will commence immediately, and the team is set to visit these areas to assess what can be done,” she said.

Speaking on Joy News’ Newsfile on Saturday, she added, “I told my boss a few days ago that this must become the model for his discussions about enhancing markets in Ghana. If it means revisiting the drawing board or re-demarcating the area to ensure that these parts of the land are designated as sustainable market spaces, then so be it.”

The Kantamanto fire, which erupted on Thursday night, ravaged the market, leaving over 30,000 traders affected and 7,000 shops destroyed.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) suspects the cause to be either an electrical fault or arson.

The tragedy has highlighted the need for improved market infrastructure, and Mahama’s administration is poised to address this critical issue.

Joyce Bawah revealed that Mahama has initiated discussions with the international community to improve various sectors in Ghana, including the power sector.

The market enhancement project will commence immediately, with a team set to visit the affected areas to assess the damage and develop a plan for reconstruction.

The project aims to create sustainable market spaces, which will not only benefit traders but also enhance the overall economy.

She emphasized that the project will involve revisiting the drawing board and re-demarcating the area to ensure that the market spaces are designated for sustainable use.

BY Daniel Bampoe