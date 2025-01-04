President Akufo-Addo Elevates 5 Deputy Immigration Commissioners

In a move that underscores the importance of dedication and hard work, President Nana Akufo-Addo has promoted five Deputy Commissioners of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to the rank of Commissioners.

The elevation, announced by Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi, during a Thanksgiving Service at the GIS Headquarters in Accra, recognizes the exemplary leadership and commitment of Maud Anima Quainoo, Yaw Owusu Achiaw, Samuel Ayer, Evelyn Lotsu, and Prudence Aku Sosu.

The promotion is a testament to the President’s commitment to rewarding excellence and dedication in the public service.

Comptroller-General Takyi lauded the appointees for their outstanding service, expressing gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his unwavering support for the GIS.

The event, which showcased the musical talents of the GIS Dance Band and the Inspirational Choir, also highlighted the Service’s achievements over the years its vision for the future.

The promotion is also seen as a motivation to other officers to strive for excellence in their service to the nation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe