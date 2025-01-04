Obuasi East NDC Withdraws Court Case Challenging Election Results

In a surprising turn of events, Samuel Aboagye, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East, has withdrawn his court case challenging the Electoral Commission’s (EC) re-declaration of election results.

The case, which was filed after the EC’s second collation of results overturned Aboagye’s initial victory, raised concerns about alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

Samuel Aboagye, who was initially declared the winner of the Obuasi East parliamentary election on December 7, 2024, had his victory overturned after the EC conducted a second collation of results on December 21, 2024.

The re-collation, which was conducted at the EC’s Greater Accra Regional Office, confirmed Patrick Boakye Yiadom of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the winner by a narrow margin of 19 votes.

In his court application, Samuel Aboagye sought to have the EC’s second collation and declaration of results declared null and void.

He also requested the court to mandate the EC to gazette the results collated on December 8, 2024, which he claimed declared him the winner.

However, in a sudden change of heart, Aboagye’s lawyers, led by Elikplim Agbemava, withdrew the application with the liberty to re-apply.

According to the court records, Gary Nimako, counsel for Patrick Boakye Yiadom, did not oppose the withdrawal request.

However, Justice Forson Baah Agyepong subsequently struck out the application as withdrawn with the liberty to re-apply.

The withdrawal of the case brings to an end the controversy surrounding the Obuasi East parliamentary election results.

-BY Daniel Bampoe