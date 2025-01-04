Court Orders Recollation Of Results In Tema Central

In a significant development, the Accra High Court General Jurisdiction 2, presided over by Justice Forson Agyapong, has granted an application by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to re-collate results in the Tema Central Constituency.

This ruling comes after the EC had earlier declared results for the constituency, which the NPP contested.

The court’s decision was based on three key grounds.

Firstly, the EC failed to collate results from all polling stations in the constituency.

Secondly, the person who declared the results was not the designated returning officer.

Thirdly, there was evidence that the NPP had demanded a recollation of results, but the EC had refused to act.

As a result, the court has ordered the EC to collate the results of the two outstanding polling stations and add them to the already collated results.

Additionally, the court has directed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to provide security for the EC to carry out this exercise.

This development is the latest twist in the ongoing controversy surrounding the December 7, 2024, parliamentary elections.

The EC had earlier gazetted the results for 274 constituencies, but the results for two constituencies, including Tema Central, remained outstanding due to disputes over the collation process.

The NPP’s application to the court is part of its efforts to ensure transparency and accuracy in the electoral process.

The party had raised concerns about irregularities in the collation of results in several constituencies, including Tema Central.

BY Daniel Bampoe