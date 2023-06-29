George Afriyie Supports Bahmed

Afriyie (2nd L) with Bahmed. With them are members from the donor’s camp

Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant, George Afriyie, has donated an undisclosed cash to Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh, popularly known as Bahmed, at the latter’s residence in Accra.

Misfortune has struck the former Asante Kotoko board member (Bahmed), following the amputation of his left leg few months ago.

And to the former GFA Vice President, Bahmed’s immense contribution to the development of football in the country stirred him to reach out to the former CEO of Bahmed Travel and Tours.

“To say Bahmed has contributed to Ghana football is understatement. Back in the days he will pre-finance trips for our national teams. He has done so well for Ghana football.

“We heard of his plight and decided to pay him a visit and bless him with this token. I will be here on regular basis,” Mr. Afriyie stated.

Bahmed expressed appreciation to the astute football administrator for the gesture and endorsed his candidature for the forthcoming GFA elections saying, “…you can’t talk about good football administration without mentioning names like George Afriyie.”

From Bahmed’s residence, he and his team paid a visit to Sulley Agbozo, a former worker at the GFA who is currently battling stroke.

The former Great Olympics, Gamba All Blacks and Susubribi Sporting Club president announced his intention to contest for next year’s GFA’s elections early this week.

From The Sports Desk