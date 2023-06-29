MOGmusic Admitted Into Grammy Academy

MOGmusic

Ghanaian gospel musician, Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye, also known as MOGmusic, is now a member of the Grammy Academy.

MOGmusic, who is also a pastor at the Royal house Chapel International, becomes the first Ghanaian gospel artiste to be admitted into the Grammy Academy following the approval of his application by the Grammy Board.

Speaking on his admission into the Grammy Academy membership, MOGmusic said he was elated at the news, adding it is like a dream come true.

“This is the pinnacle every musician wishes to get to,” he said, stressing, “I am glad to be putting Ghana on the map once again.”

He further noted that his admission into the academy is motivation for him to do more as a gospel musician.

The two-time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Male Vocalist winner earlier this year took his music career to a whole new level when he launched his latest album titled, ‘Koinonia Phase II.’

The award-winning gospel artiste’s album builds on the previous Koinonia Phase I album, launched last year, which blessed the industry worldwide with hit songs like ‘Grace’, ‘Mala’, ‘Your Presence’ , ‘Almighty God’, ‘Choral Praise’, ‘Glory to the Lamb’ and ‘There’s Power’.

The new album boasts of eight songs with features from renowned gospel musicians; Pastor Donnie McClurkin, Pastor Kojo Frimpong, Pastor Shadrack Mensah Kwesi, Joey Saff and Kobby Salm.

The songs include, ‘Nyankopong’, ‘Glorious’, ‘Holy Chant’, ‘We Cry Yahweh’ featuring Pastor Kojo Frimpong, ‘Be Lifted Medley’ featuring Donnie McClurkin, ‘Covenant Keeper’, ‘Yesu’ featuring Joey Saff and Kobby Salm, and ‘African Praise’ featuring Pastor Shadrack Mensah Kwesi.