Bro. Sammy, Ernest Opoku Headline ‘Men In Worship 2023’

Ernest Opoku

Renowned Kumasi-based gospel artistes, Samuel Opoku, popularly known as Brother Sammy and Ernest Opoku Jnr have been announced as the headline artistes for the ‘Men In Worship Concert’ slated for July 23, 2023.

Organised by Floodlight Media Group, the event dubbed “The Glory of God” will be held at the Perez Chapel International located at Ohwimasi Hilltop Junction in Kumasi.

The annual Men in Worship concert, which has been running for the past two years, provides a platform for male gospel ministers all over the country to minister and interact with their fans.

The purpose of the event is to win souls for Christ and to extend the love of God to humanity, as well as provide the platform for Christians to have a fulfilled praise and worship time with God.

Speaking at a press launch at the head office of Floodlight Media in Kumasi, Chief Executive Officer of Floodlight Media Network and founder of the event, Acquah Augustine said this year’s concert promises a spirit-filled atmosphere through which lives will be transformed.

He added that the event will be used to raise funds towards the 2, 000 Exercise Books Donation campaign to some selected basic schools.

In addition, it will honour some gospel ministers who have made an impact in the country.

Artistes billed to perform at the event include Nana Obiri Yeboah, Minister Joe Boampong, Minister Tony, Minister Andzie, Osei Blessing, Pentecost Joshua, Minister Christopher, among others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke