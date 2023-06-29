DopeNation Releases ‘Check My Zingo’

DopeNation

Ghanaian afrobeat/hiphop twins, DopeNation, have officially released their latest single titled ‘Check My Zingo’ to entertain their fans.

This latest release showcases the dynamic talent of the duo and their ability to create innovative sounds that resonate with audiences worldwide.

‘Check My Zingo’ is a captivating fusion of Afrobeat, Highlife and Amapiano, three genres that have been making waves across the African continent and beyond.

DopeNation’s unique ability to blend these styles effortlessly is a testament to their versatility and creative prowess.

The song immediately grabs the listener’s attention with its infectious melodies and energetic production, setting the tone for a musical journey that is both captivating and exhilarating.

The duo’s vocal delivery is flawless, effortlessly riding the waves of the beat and injecting their unique style into every verse and chorus.

DopeNation is made up of identical twin brothers, Michael Boafo, aka B2 and Tony Boafo, aka Twist.

They were introduced to music production in 2012 by musician and producer E.L in Accra, who nurtured their talents.

They have been credited with producing songs for artistes such as E.L, Shatta Wale, Joey B, Pappy Kojo, Eazzy, FlowkingStone, Olamide, Tekno, Fameye among others.

In 2021, they discovered and introduced visually impaired singer, Adelaide The Seer, to the music scene as her official producers, going on to release the singles ‘Wire Me’ and ‘What a God’ among others.

DopeNation released their first single, ‘Bebia Ye Shi’ in 2016, and released ‘Uh Huh’ in 2017 as a follow up.

On April 2, 2018, they released the highly acclaimed self-produced single ‘Eish’.

‘Naami’, which was their next song, had Nigerian musician Olamide and disc jockey DJ Enimoney, winning them Sound City MVP Group of the Year in Africa award.