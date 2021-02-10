George Quaye Misled On Creative Art Stimulus

George Quaye

Showbiz personality, George Quaye, was forced to eat the humble pie after lashing out at government over delay in stimulus package meant for players in the creative art sector of the country.

It turned out that most individuals within the sector had received their package on the blind side of the entertainer who had accused the government through the National Board of Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) of making empty promises to win votes.

“Until this evening, I was under the impression (based on conversations with some industry players) that very few had received their loans. Imagine my utmost shock when I discovered this evening that actually, many have received theirs, chopped it and joined the rest of us who are yet to receive ours to ‘agitate’! Why?” he said in a Facebook post on February 4.

In an earlier post that is no longer available on his timeline, Mr. Quaye was talking about how bad the sector has been hit only to hit out at the NBSSI for delaying the disbursement.

“Is it the case that money wasn’t enough and after disbursement to a rather small percentage of the sector, it runs out?” he queried.

In his remorseful statement, he questioned the intention of people who receive their loans and “still pretend you haven’t gotten a pesewa.”

“Is it to make government look bad? Or is it just ingratitude?” he asked.

He said, “Your honesty or acknowledgment is enough to give the next person some level of HOPE that the funds will come eventually.”

The NBSSI is however yet to make clear the amount of stimulus it has provided to the creative art sector.

By Issah Mohammed