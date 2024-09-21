German-Swiss Corporation Launch PAIReD To Strengthen Local Governance

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and

Development (BMZ) and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) have joined

forces once again to advance local governance, public service delivery, and improved accountability processes in the country.

Building on previous collaboration, the joint engagement in the field of decentralization is being

continued with the implementation of the programme, Participation, Accountability, and Integrity

for a Resilient Democracy (PAIReD).

PAIReD is commissioned by the BMZ, co-financed by the

European Union and SECO, and implemented by GIZ jointly with the Ministry of Finance and

other key implementing partners like the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural

Development (MLGDRD) and the National Development Planning Commission.

To launch the joint programme and highlight the relevance of the decentralization reform, key

representatives from the Government of Ghana, civil society organisations, and the German and

Swiss Governments as well as development partners came together on September 18

2024 in Accra.

Following the ceremonial launch of the initiative, the representatives of relevant institutions participated in a planning session to carve out the details for a one-year work plan.

The engagement of PAIReD in the field of decentralization aims to support parts of the National

Decentralization Policy Strategy 2020-2024 of Ghana.

In close alignment with the objectives of the strategy, the cooperation seeks to make Ghana’s system of intergovernmental transfers and local public finances more efficient and more transparent by supporting the implementation

and the review of the Intergovernmental Fiscal Framework.

It is also to strengthen the capacities of state institutions in the country to effectively integrate development planning, budgeting, and land-use

planning at the sub-national level through improved data management and improve capacities of key public accountability institutions at national and subnational levels to respond to citizens demand accountability and transparency.

Director of Research Statistics and Information Management at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development (MLGDRD),

Divine Ayidzoe, stated “The social impact of decentralisation has been evident through enhanced service delivery and community engagement in development projects.”

Acting Head of Cooperation, Embassy of Switzerland to Ghana, Togo, and Benin, Magdalena Wuest, highlighted that decentralisation is in Switzerland’s DNA.

“We have seen first-hand how important it is to deliver services as close to the citizens as possible. We are very pleased to support Ghana in the implementation of the PAIReD project, she said.

She said by strengthening the

MMDAs, the districts will be better able to deliver much-needed services to Ghanaian citizens.

Coordinating Director, Ministry of Finance, David Collison, remarked, “Accountability is the cornerstone of a democratic society. Strengthening accountability mechanisms ensures that public officials and institutions are held to the highest standards of integrity and transparency.”

Country Director of GIZ Ghana, Dr. Dirk Aßmann, directly addressed the Ghanaian partners saying, “We have been supporting the decentralisation agenda of Ghana for recent years, and we feel

privileged to continue this support through the PAIReD programme on behalf of the German

development cooperation, the Swiss economic cooperation, and the European Union – and in

close partnership and cooperation with all of you.

