NDC Boys Descend On NPP Flags, Billboards Over Galamsey

A group believed to be aligned with the Opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, The Democracy Hub on Saturday expressed their frustration with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by burning and clearing some of their paraphernalia at the 37 Roundabout in Accra.

The protesters accused the NPP of neglecting the fight against illegal mining, a persistent issue in Ghana

Leaders of the demonstrators on a rampage were spotted defacing the posters and billboards of the NPP in the name of protesting against Galamsey, as they set them on fire, including party T-shirts in public while looking into cameras.

One protester allegedly besieged a giant billboard of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP Presidential Candidate and used a stick to deface it as he was captured on camera.

Ahead of the upcoming general elections, billboards and flags are integral part of campaign strategies, as the NPP has heavily invested in them to advertise its policies and candidates.

Eyewitnesses reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters led by known activists gathered at the 37 Roundabout early in the morning and began burning NPP flags and defacing billboards.

The protesters chanted slogans and held placards condemning the NPP’s handling of Galamsey.

Police Response

The police were deployed to the scene to maintain order and prevent further destruction. However, no arrests were reported.

Reactions

The NPP has yet to officially respond to the protests.

However, officials from the party have previously defended their efforts to combat galamsey, citing initiatives such as the establishment of a task force to monitor and enforce mining regulations.

The opposition NDC has capitalized on the issue, promising to take decisive action against Galamsey if elected.

-BY Daniel Bampoe