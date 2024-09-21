I’m Not Shaken By Suhum MP Independent Threat- Protozoa

Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Suhum, has expressed unwavering confidence in his victory in the upcoming December 7 election.

This comes despite the shocking decision of incumbent MP, Oboafo Kwadwo Asante, affectionately known as Boafo, to run as an independent candidate.

In January 2024, Protozoa emerged victorious in the NPP primary, securing 496 votes and defeating Oboafo Kwadjo Asante by a significant margin of 179 votes.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, the incumbent garnered 320 votes out of the total valid votes cast.

Boafo’s Decision to Go Independent

Following his loss in the primary, Boafo announced his decision to contest the election as an independent candidate.

This move has raised concerns among NPP supporters, with many believing it could split the party’s votes and jeopardize Protozoa’s chances.

Protozoa’s Response

Undaunted by Oboafo’s decision, Protozoa remains optimistic about his prospects.

Speaking on Constituency Watch on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen, on Friday Protozoa emphasized his confidence in the NPP’s strength in the constituency.

“I know the work I have done and the track record of the NPP. This will not shake us. We continue to be the strongest political party in this constituency,” Protozoa declared.

“If the MP had decided to come back, it would have been good, but that did not happen. If soldiers are going to war, they don’t eat retreat because one member gets shot. We are moving forward,” he added.

Protozoa’s Track Record

As the Director of Political Affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff, Protozoa boasts an impressive track record.

He cited his achievements and the NPP’s past performances in the constituency as reasons for his confidence.

Protozoa aims to secure at least 65% of the votes for the NPP, a bold target that demonstrates his faith in his campaign.

“I’m seeking to garner not less than 65% votes for the NPP,” Protozoa stated.

The Suhum constituency will be closely watched in the upcoming elections, as the NPP seeks to maintain its stronghold.

With Protozoa’s confidence and determination, it remains to be seen how Boafo’s independent candidacy will affect the outcome.

BY Daniel Bampoe