7 Die At Suhum-Obretema Road In Deadly Crash

A tragic road accident has claimed the lives of seven people and left 25 others injured in Obretema, a community near Akyem Apedwa on the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, September 21, 2024. It involved a VIP bus and a diesel fuel tanker travelling in opposite directions.

Accident Details

According to eyewitnesses, the tyre of the fuel tanker, travelling from Accra to Kumasi, burst, causing it to veer into the lane of the VIP bus travelling from Tamale to Accra.

This catastrophic event resulted in the middle part of the bus sustaining heavy impact, trapping passengers inside.

Rescue Efforts

Emergency services, including personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), police, and ambulance services, worked tirelessly to rescue the trapped victims.

The injured were rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital for medical attention.

In February 2024, 16 people lost their lives in a crash at Akim Asafo on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Similarly, five people died on the spot after an accident at Obretema in the Suhum Municipality involving a Mercedes Sprinter Bus.

Reaction

The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NSRA), David Osafo Adonteng, confirmed the incident and expressed concern over the rising number of road accidents in Ghana.

“We urge drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic laws to prevent such tragic incidents,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been deposited at the Suhum Hospital morgue for preservation.

BY Daniel Bampoe