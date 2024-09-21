NPP Rubbishes NDC’s Ballot Swapping Allegations

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has categorically denied allegations of swapping ballot positions with the Liberal Party of Ghana’s Kofi Akpaloo.

NPP Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, dismissed the rumours as baseless.

Nimako’s Reaction

Speaking on Newsfile, Nimako emphasized that no presidential candidate would willingly give up their number one spot on the ballot.

“Presidential candidate for a political party loves New Patriotic Party, our presidential candidate so much that when he had balloted for his position, he would swap?”

He urged the public to disregard the allegations, stating, “We must not entertain such ideas and thoughts in our discourse. Not at all. Nothing of that sort happened. I think we must throw that issue into the marine.”

Ballot Positions

The NPP secured the first spot, while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) took the eighth position in the recent ballot draw.

The allegations surfaced shortly after the balloting exercise with NDC activists peddling the falsehood.

Nimako’s assurance comes amidst heightened tensions ahead of Ghana’s general election.

The NPP’s denial aims to quell speculation and reassure supporters of the party’s commitment to transparency.

The ballot-swapping allegations sparked concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

However, Nimako’s statement seeks to reassure Ghanaians of the NPP’s adherence to democratic principles.

The NPP’s swift denial of ballot-swapping allegations demonstrates the party’s commitment to transparency and fairness.

-BY Daniel Bampoe