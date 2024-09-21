Mahama Excited Over Number 8 On Ballot

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed enthusiasm over the party’s eighth position on the 2024 presidential election ballot.

The Electoral Commission (EC) conducted a balloting exercise on September 20, 2024, to determine the positions of the 13 approved presidential candidates.

The exercise saw the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) getting the top spot, with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer.

Mahama’s Reaction

Former President John Mahama took to social media to share his positive outlook on the number eight, describing it as a symbol of hope and change for the NDC.

“I am excited that we picked No. 8 on the ballot for the upcoming presidential elections. Let’s make this a number of hope and change on December 7,” he wrote, encouraging supporters to rally behind the position.

Ballot Positions

Here are the ballot positions for the 2024 presidential elections:

1. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP)

2. Daniel Augustus Lartey Jnr (GCPP)

3. Akua Donkor (Ghana Freedom Party)

4. Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM)

5. Kofi Akpaloo (Liberal Party of Ghana)

6. Mohammed Frimpong (National Democratic Party)

7. Nana Akosua Frimpomaa (CPP)

8. John Dramani Mahama (NDC)

9. Hassan Abdulai Ayariga (All People’s Congress)

10. Kofi Koranteng (Independent Candidate)

11. George Twum-Barima-Adu (Independent Candidate)

12. Nana Kwame Bediako (Independent Candidate)

13. Alan John Kyerematen (Independent Candidate)

EC’s Vetting Process

The EC approved 13 candidates to contest in the upcoming presidential elections after a thorough vetting process.

The NDC’s Director of Elections, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, raised concerns about the integrity of the balloting process, but the issue was resolved after the affected ball was replaced.

-BY Daniel Bampoe