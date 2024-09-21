Walewale Watermelon Factory Nears Completion

The highly anticipated watermelon factory in Walewale, a major agricultural hub in the North East Region, is nearing completion and is expected to be commissioned soon.

The factory, initiated by the government as part of its flagship program, “One District, One Factory” (1D1F), aims to boost the local economy and provide employment opportunities for residents.

The 1D1F program, launched in 2017, seeks to establish at least one factory in each of the districts.

Construction of the Walewale watermelon factory began in 2020, with an initial investment of GH¢5 million.

The project was spearheaded by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, in collaboration with the North East Regional Coordinating Council.

The factory is designed to process and package watermelon for both local consumption and export.

Upon completion, it is expected to create over 500 jobs for locals, increase watermelon production and processing capacity, enhance farmers’ income through guaranteed market access and also contribute to Ghana’s economic growth and development.

So far, Preparatory works are underway to ensure a seamless commissioning process.

These include the installation of machinery and equipment, training of staff and farmers and establishment of out-grower schemes to support local farmers

Benefits to Community

The factory’s commissioning is expected to bring numerous benefits to the Walewale community.

The Walewale watermelon factory’s impending commissioning marks a significant milestone in the industrialization drive.

