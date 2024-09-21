NDC Boys Stage Demo Against Akufo-Addo, Burn NPP Flags

Some supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Saturday took to the streets of Accra, the nation’s capital to protest against President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

The demonstration, organized by the Democracy Hub, a pressure group linked to the NDC kicked off at the Liberation Road Roundabout and it is expected to last three days.

The protest, dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse, is the latest in a series of demonstrations against President Akufo-Addo administration.

The NDC and its allies have been vocal about their concerns regarding the government’s handling of national issues, including galamsey, socio-economic injustice, unemployment, rising poverty, state capture, nepotism, corruption, and judicial independence.

Protest Details

The protesters, who gathered at the Liberation Road Roundabout, marched through the streets of Accra, carrying placards and banners highlighting their grievances.

They burnt campaign materials of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing some officials of complicity in the issues they are protesting.

Police Response

The police had initially objected to the protest route, citing security concerns, but the demonstrators insisted on proceeding.

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah Akrofi, assured that the police are approaching the situation with a de-escalation mindset.

Roadblocks

To maintain law and order, the security services set up roadblocks from 37 Military Hospital to Jubilee House.

The protesters, however, remained defiant, burning NPP flags and chanting slogans against the government.

This protest comes amidst growing tensions ahead of the 2024 general elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe