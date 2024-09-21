Chief, Assembly Man Arrested For Attacking Headmaster

In a shocking turn of events, Ebenezer Narh Ayertey, the Assembly member for Sekesua Electoral Area in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region and a local chief Dadematse Kumi, have been taken into custody.

The two allegedly stormed the premises of the Roman Catholic basic school, instructing students to vacate and halting construction workers building a new kindergarten block.

According to reports, Ayertey and Kumi claimed the headmaster failed to notify them about the project, sparking their aggressive intervention.

This dramatic confrontation raises concerns about the relationship between local authorities and educational institutions.

Details of the incident reveal that the action of the two people disrupted the school’s activities, causing uncertainty among students and staff.

The headmaster’s alleged lack of communication was cited as the reason for their actions, but questions remain about the appropriateness of their response.

However, the arrest of Ayertey and Kumi has sparked mixed reactions in the community.

Some argue that their actions were unwarranted, while others see it as a necessary stance against perceived disregard for local authority.

-BY Daniel Bampoe