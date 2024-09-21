Winneba Assembly Pulls Down NDC Billboards Over Permit Violations

In a bold move to enforce regulations, the Effutu Municipal Assembly has demolished all unauthorized billboards belonging to the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) across the municipality.

The action follows the party’s failure to comply with a directive to acquire permits for their billboards.

Located in the Central Region, the Effutu Municipal Assembly has been conducting awareness campaigns since 2021 to inform the public about the need for permits.

Despite this, unauthorized billboards continued to sprout up.

In August 2024, the assembly identified unlicensed NDC billboards at key locations, including Klimivic Junction, the University of Education, Winneba North Campus entrance, and Sankor.

A formal request was made to the Effutu constituency chairman of the NDC to remove the billboards until proper permits were obtained.

However, assurances from the NDC leadership proved empty, prompting the assembly to take action on September 12, 2024.

The demolished billboards were part of the NDC’s campaign for the 2024 presidential election, featuring John Dramani Mahama.

The Effutu Municipal Assembly stressed its commitment to enforcing regulations, urging individuals and organizations to obtain necessary permits before erecting advertising materials.

The NDC has threatened retaliation, accusing the assembly of targeting their party.

Meanwhile, the Effutu branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied involvement in the destruction of NDC billboards.

-BY Daniel Bampoe