The Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to disqualify Bernard Mornah, presidential candidate of the People’s National Convention (PNC), from the December 7, 2024, general election has ignited a firestorm of controversy.

Bernard Mornah, a veteran politician, has been a stalwart of Ghana’s political landscape.

He previously served as the National Chairman of the PNC and has been an outspoken advocate for social justice and democratic reforms.

Under his leadership, the PNC has sought to reestablish itself as a formidable force in Ghanaian politics.

However, the EC’s ruling, announced on September 20, 2024, cited irregularities in Benard Mornah’s nomination forms, including: Incomplete particulars for supporters, Misuse of registered voters from one district to support his nomination in other district and Varying signatures on the forms.

In response, the PNC has vehemently disputed the EC’s decision, labelling it “unfair” and “politically motivated.”

“We are shocked and disappointed by the EC’s decision,” said Janet Nabla, General Secretary of the PNC.

“Bernard Mornah’s nomination forms were thoroughly vetted, and we are confident that he meets all the requirements,” she lamented.

The PNC has vowed to challenge the EC’s ruling, citing inconsistencies in the commission’s evaluation process.

“We will explore all legal avenues to ensure justice is served,” Nabla emphasized.

This development has generated intense debate among political analysts and citizens.

Some argue the EC’s decision was fair, while others see it as a setback for democracy.

The Chief Demonstrator, Bernard Mornah has been instrumental in shaping the PNC’s policy agenda, focusing on poverty reduction, education, and healthcare.

The PNC, founded in 1992, has struggled to regain its footing since its heyday in the 1990s.

However, Bernard Mornah’s candidacy was seen as a beacon of hope for the party’s resurgence.

-BY Daniel Bampoe