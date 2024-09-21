Benard Mornah Weeps Over Disqualification

Benard Mornah

The 2024 presidential election landscape has been rocked by controversy, as two major parties – the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and the People’s National Convention (PNC)- cry foul over their disqualification from the electoral process.

Bernard Mornah, the PNC’s flagbearer, revealed that his disqualification has left his uncle in a coma, highlighting the emotional toll of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision.

The PPP has also expressed outrage, citing unreasonable and unlawful actions by the EC.

Despite submitting all necessary documents within the stipulated timeframe, the party was not included in the list of presidential contestants.

Chairman Nana Ofori Owusu stated, “It is our position that the Electoral Commission’s decision is very unreasonable and unsupported by law and due process.”

Bernard Mornah faulted EC Chairperson Jean Mensa for deliberately disqualifying him without recourse to corrections made in their nomination forms.

“I worked with Jean Mensa since 2003, and it’s shocking she would do this to me,” he said.

The PPP and PNC have joined forces, demanding a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding their exclusion and transparent communication to rectify any oversights.

This is not the first time the PPP has faced disqualification issues.

In 2016, their presidential candidate, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, was disqualified over anomalies in his nomination forms.

Other notable disqualifications include Janet Nabla, founder of the People’s National Party (PNP), who has threatened to sue the EC.

The EC cited non-compliance with nomination requirements as the reason for the disqualifications.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has approved 13 candidates for the December 7 elections.

–BY Daniel Bampoe