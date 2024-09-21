Mahama Debunks Scrapping Free SHS Feeding

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has sparked intense debate over his proposed review of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, specifically the feeding program.

This comes amidst a broader discussion on the policy’s effectiveness and sustainability.

The Free SHS policy, introduced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in 2017, aims to provide free secondary education to all Ghanaian students.

The policy has benefited over 5 million students, but its implementation has faced challenges, including funding constraints, infrastructure deficits, and concerns over food quality.

Mahama has denied allegations of scrapping free meals for students, instead advocating for decentralizing food procurement.

He proposes empowering school authorities to purchase food directly from local markets, citing delays and quality issues with the current centralized system managed by the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

NPP Criticizes Mahama’s Plan

The ruling NPP alleges Mahama’s review aims to cancel the Free SHS program, which has benefited millions of Ghanaians.

Mahama never supported the policy fighting tooth and nail to stop the implementation of the most audacious social policy in the Fourth Republic.

The NPP noted that Mahama’s proposal would undermine the policy’s progress.

Mahama’s Campaign Responds

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Mahama’s campaign spokesperson, condemned the NPP’s “false information” and “misinformation.”

She emphasized Mahama’s commitment to improving Free SHS, not scrapping it.

Election Implications

The controversy surrounding Mahama’s Free SHS review proposal has become a pivotal issue in Ghana’s 2024 presidential election.

-BY Daniel Bampoe