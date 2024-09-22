Miners For Bawumia Launched In Akwatia

In a significant move to promote responsible mining and bolster support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential campaign, George Mireku Duker, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, launched the Miners4Bawumia group on Friday, September 20, 2024 at Akwatia, in the Eastern Region.

The launch, attended by hundreds of miners from various communities, marked a crucial step in addressing Ghana’s long-standing concerns about illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

The group’s primary objective is to advocate for environmentally friendly mining practices and support Dr. Bawumia’s vision for the sector.

The Deputy Minister, Mireku Duker in his address reassured the miners that Dr. Bawumia recognizes the significant contribution of the mining sector to Ghana’s economy and will not implement policies harmful to the industry.

This assurance comes amidst fears that stricter regulations might lead to job losses.

Ghana’s mining sector has faced intense scrutiny due to the devastating environmental impact of galamsey.

The practice has led to deforestation, water pollution, and soil degradation, sparking widespread concern among citizens and environmental groups.

In recent years, the government has implemented measures to combat galamsey, including the deployment of military personnel to mining areas and the establishment of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

Dr. Bawumia’s Stance on Mining

Dr. Bawumia, the Vice President and Presidential candidate, has emphasized his commitment to responsible mining practices.

His campaign has focused on creating jobs and stimulating economic growth while ensuring environmental sustainability.

The Miners4Bawumia group’s launch demonstrates Dr. Bawumia’s efforts to engage with stakeholders in the mining sector and promote a balanced approach to resource extraction.

The Miners present at the launch expressed optimism about Dr. Bawumia’s vision for the sector.

Additionally, the Environmental groups have cautiously welcomed the initiative, emphasizing the need for concrete actions to address the environmental damage caused by galamsey.

-BY Daniel Bampoe