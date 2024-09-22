The Director of Public Affairs of Ghana Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, has issued a stern warning to the Democracy Hub protesters, advising them against proceeding with their planned demonstration today.

The police have cited significant disruptions to transportation and other activities around the 37 Military Hospital as a primary concern.

Addressing journalists, ACP Ansah-Akrofi expressed disappointment over the protesters’ actions during Saturday’s demonstration, which included vandalisation of New Patriotic Party (NPP) billboards and the burning of tyres at the 37 Hospital roundabout.

“We understand that the Democracy Hub had intentions to demonstrate and duly notified the police. However, we conducted an assessment and communicated our recommendations on lawful conduct,” she stated.

Despite police guidance, protesters proceeded with their demonstration yesterday, resulting in pockets of destruction.

She added that the police service has initiated a special operation to maintain security and order throughout the city, with officers deployed to ensure traffic flow and public safety.

“Yesterday, we witnessed unlawful acts, including setting fires at the roundabout and obstructing traffic, affecting road users and commuters,” ACP Ansah-Akrofi noted.

She cautioned organizers against returning to the 37 intersections today, urging them to consider one of the seven alternative locations proposed by the police for their demonstration.

“We are committed to ensuring security and law enforcement, but we need cooperation from the organizers,” she added.

Reconsider Planned Protest

Ahead of the protest scheduled for September 20, 2024, the Ghana Police Service had previously warned Democracy Hub organizers to rethink their plans to demonstrate at Revolution Square near Jubilee House due to security concerns.

During a press conference, ACP Ansah-Akrofi revealed that police had engaged with the Democracy Hub regarding a recent court order prohibiting protests at that location.

“The organizers acknowledged awareness of the court order and sought alternative sites for their demonstration,” she explained.

Proposed locations included the 37 Roundabout, Airport Roundabout, Opeibea Intersection, Christ the King, and the Arko Adjei Interchange.

However, after assessing these sites, police determined they still posed risks to public safety.

The police subsequently suggested seven alternative locations: the Cantonments Post Office-DVLA stretch, VAG Association junction-MTN Head Office on Liberation Road, El Wak Side Park, Obra Spot, Kawkudi Park, Efua Sutherland Park, and the Trade Fair frontage. Unfortunately, no agreement was reached as organizers declined these alternatives.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi also disclosed that intelligence reports indicated potential plans by some demonstrators to engage in unlawful activities that could threaten peace and security.

These activities include defying the court order, wielding weapons, attacking members of parliament and police officers, targeting critical infrastructure, and inciting violence among participants.

The police have urged organizers to caution their members against such actions and comply with existing laws, emphasizing that any breaches would hold them accountable.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke