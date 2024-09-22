Police Whisk Away NDC Boys Over Violent Demo

A three-day demonstration organized by the activists of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC named Democracy Hub to raise awareness about the devastating impact of galamsey (illegal mining) turned violent on Sunday.

The protest, titled “Stop the Galamsey and Re-Occupy Julorbi House,” aimed to bring attention to the environmental damage caused by illegal mining activities.

The situation escalated when protesters attempted to push through police barricades at the 37 Military Hospital roundabout, leading to confrontations with police officers.

Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of Democracy Hub, removed the key from a police tow truck, threw it away, and also pushed down barricades.

The police responded by calling for reinforcements, leading to the arrest of several protesters.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Police Service, the police had warned the organizers to reconsider their proposed locations.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi emphasized that the police will not permit any obstructions at the 37 intersections, ensuring a smooth flow of traffic.

“The police are committed to preserving peace and maintaining law and order,” ACP Ansah-Akrofi stated. “We will not allow any disruptions to public activities.”

The organizers had planned to occupy Jubilee House, symbolizing their demand for action against galamsey.

However, the police presence and subsequent clashes forced the protesters to regroup.

Currently, the Police have taken over the scene to bring the situation under control.

They have also whisked the suspects to the Police headquarters to detain them.

-BY Daniel Bampoe