Police Declare Barker-Vormawor Wanted For Leading Chaotic Demo

In a dramatic escalation, the Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of the Democracy Hub group, following his involvement in violent protests at the 37 Roundabout in Accra.

This development is the latest in a series of confrontations between Democracy Hub and the police.

The group affiliated with the Opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has been staging demonstrations against the economic situation and illegal mining (galamsey) in Ghana.

Inciting Violence

Videos circulating online show Barker-Vormawor removing a car key from a police vehicle and throwing it away to prevent arrest.

Another video captures him pushing down police crash barriers without provocation, further inflaming tensions between protesters and police.

Police Action

The police have confirmed the arrests of several Democracy Hub members for engaging in illegal activities, including blocking roads and dismantling police barriers.

Authorities vow to bring all those responsible for the disruption to justice.

Background

Democracy Hub’s protests began as a peaceful demonstration against Ghana’s economic woes but took a violent turn when protesters clashed with police.

The group’s leaders, including Barker-Vormawor, have been accused of inciting violence and undermining public order.

Police Statement

“The police will not tolerate lawlessness and violence. We urge the public to assist in locating Oliver Barker-Vormawor and other individuals involved in the protest,” the police statement read.

Condemnation

However, critics have condemned Democracy Hub’s actions, labelling them “unGhanaian” and destructive.

The police have warned protesters to cease hindering public business and respect the rule of law.

The declaration of Barker-Vormawor wanted raises concerns about the escalating tensions between Democracy Hub and the authorities.

-BY Daniel Bampoe