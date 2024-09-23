Police Grab 42 Demonstrators

In a dramatic turn of events, the Ghana Police Service arrested 42 demonstrators from the Democracy Hub protest at the 37 Intersection in Accra on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The protesters, who were advocating for economic change and an end to illegal mining, engaged in unlawful activities, including attacking police officers, damaging property, and obstructing traffic.

This is not the first time Democracy Hub has clashed with law enforcement agents.

The group has been staging demonstrations in the city, calling for action against galamsey (illegal mining) and economic reform.

However, their methods have been met with resistance from the police, who have accused them of inciting violence and disrupting public order.

Police Response

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi condemned the protesters’ actions, stating that they would face legal proceedings.

“The Police are on a manhunt to get the rest of the perpetrators, including Oliver Vormawor, one of the leaders of the group, to face justice,” she said.

However, the Police in a statement have expressed gratitude to the public for their cooperation and reaffirmed their dedication to maintaining peace and order in the community.

Below is the full statement from the Police:

-BY Daniel Bampoe