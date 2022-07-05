GES Berates Teachers Union Over Strike

Prof Opoku Amankwah – GES Boss

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has invited the leadership of the Teacher Unions who have declared withdrawal of their services to a meeting.

The meeting is “to discuss the development and the way forward”.

Four pre-tertiary teacher unions – the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), and Coalition of Concerned Teachers-Ghana (CCT-G) – on Monday, July 4 declared the strike over what they say is neglect by the government to their demand for a 20 percent cost of living allowance (COLA).

Notice of this was given by the teachers last month, giving Thursday, June 30 as the deadline.

In a statement issued by its Head of Public Relations, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the GES said it read about the teachers’ strike action in the media.

However, aside from inviting them for the meeting, Management has directed heads of senior high schools through the Regional and District Directors of Education to mobilize their management teams “to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all students in schools”.

“Regional and District Directors have further been directed to ensure that Basic School Heads keep schools opened and closely supervise all children who report to school pending further directives from Management of GES.”

Parents have been assured to remain calm.

“Management is closely monitoring the situation and will advise on the way forward accordingly.”

– BY Daniel Bampoe