GES Dismisses Students Over Indiscipline

Prof Opoku Amankwah, GES Boss

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed some students over indiscipline.

GES has also barred the students from writing the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams.

The affected students are Nicholas Cobbinah, Kardimell Suapim and John Kwofie all of Sekondi College.

Others are Simon Ameyibor who is the Senior Prefect, Thomas Anokye and Juliet Amoakowaa all of Tweneboah Koduah Senior High School; Emmanuel Ashiangmor, Peter Sissi, Ameka Nyamilse, Shadrack Dolley, and Alfred Attiso of Battor SHS.

The rest are Solomon Brako, Albert Agyekum and Robert Inkoom of Juaben SHS.

“They are to leave the various schools forthwith,” GES said in a statement signed by its Director General, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa.

In the statement, GES condemned the various acts of indiscipline.

Also, GES has interdicted some teachers namely Thomas Anpkue of Tweneboa Kodua SHS, Joseph Andoh of Sekondi College and Evans Yeboah of Kade Senior High Technical School.

“They are further being referred to the security agencies for further investigations,” GES said in the statement.