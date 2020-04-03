GES Okays Use Of School Facilities For Covid-19

Prof. Opoku Amankwah

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it has no objection to the use of school facilities for Covid-19 related activities.

However, it has directed that all requests in that direction should be routed through its Director General who is then liaise with the National Covid-19 Coordinating Team.

In a statement signed by the Director General Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, GES says the aim is to ensure effective coordination and monitoring of the use of the facilities by GES and the National Covid-19 Coordinating Team.

It noted in the statement that it has received several requests from district and regional directors of Education and heads of SHS/TVETs for direction following demands made on them by both regional and district health and security teams to release schools facilities to be used for various activities connected with efforts at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Melvin Tarlue