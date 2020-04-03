Coronavirus Update: GHS Traced 6,000 Contacts

Dr Badu Sarkodie

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has so far contacted 6,000 persons for their samples to be taken for coronavirus testing.

The increase in the number of people traced follows the 14-day partial lockdown of the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions for enhanced testing and contact tracing.

Dr. Patrick Aboagye, acting Director General of the GHS, addressing the press today in Accra, said about 300 health officers are engaged in the exercise.

“Today they will be going out to the field and we hope to test more people,” he said.

Quarantined Travelers

He further noted out of the 1030 travellers quarantined, second samples from 500 out of the 950 persons who tested negative have been taken for final tests.

Once the tests results are out we can release them within the 14-day period we gave them,” he added

Country Case Count

Ghana has as at midnight yesterday recorded 204 cases of confirmed covid-19 cases.

Four of the new confirmed cases were recorded in persons who have no travel history or have come into contact with a person who has tested positive for covid-19.

The GHS response update website shows that 49 of the cases have been discharged for home treatment.

While 145 are responding to treatment at the various health facilities in the country.

Three persons have fully recovered, but two persons are said to be in critical condition.

The country has however, lost five persons to covid-19.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri