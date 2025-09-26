GES Opens Promotion Application For Non-Teaching Staff

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the opening of applications for the promotion of non-teaching staff of the service.

A letter signed by the Deputy Director General of GES, Prof. Smile Dzisi via a Facebook post, stated that the application is inviting qualified serving non-teaching staff for the consideration of the following positions:

For the Accounting Class, the various upper grade includes Chief Accountant II, Deputy Chief Accountant I and II as well as Principal Accountant.

For Internal Audit Class, the various upper grades includes Chief Internal Auditor II, Deputy Chief Internal Auditor I and II, and Principal Internal Auditor.

For the Non-Accounting Class, thus the Administrative class, available slots include Chief Administrative Officer II, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer I and II and Principal Administration Officer.

The Catering Class includes Chief Domestic Bursar, Deputy Chief Domestic Bursar and Principal Domestic Bursar.

Also, the Technical Class includes Chief Technical Officer, Deputy Chief Technical Officer and Principal Chief Technical Officer. For the Librarian Class, the various upper grades includes Chief Librarian, Deputy Chief Librarian and Principal Librarian.

The Supply Class slots include Chief Supply Officer, Deputy Chief Supply Officer and the Principal Supply Officer.

For the Laboratory Technician Class, slots are Chief Laboratory Technician, Deputy Chief Laboratory Technician and Principal Laboratory Technician.

The Secretarial Class slots are Principal Private Secretary, Senior Private Secretary and Private Secretary, and the Driver Class slots include Yard Foreman, Chief Driver and Principal Driver.

The GES mentioned that applicants who qualify for the various grades should have been promoted to any of the above mentioned grades before 2021, and should have been continuously at post since that date except for periods of approved absence, and must have satisfactory work history with good conduct in the service.

It stated that applicants with Master’s Degree and PhD Certificates who wish to apply should ensure that such certificates programmes should be approved on the GES course of study and should not be obtained before the previous promotion, noting that such certificates for promotion should have been obtained before 2022.

Applicants are expected to complete an online application form with a recent passport sized photograph, and upload only last promotion or appointment letter with all documents in PDF format, with the exception of passport sized photograph.

It stated that application forms should be uploaded on the GES website before October 10, 2025.

BY Florence Asamoah Adom